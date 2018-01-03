Mouthful of marijuana lands man behind bars during traffic stop

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A Decatur man had a mouthful of drugs during a traffic stop, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department.

The 24-year-old man was the passenger in a car that was pulled over just after midnight Sunday by deputies at North 22nd St. and E. Prairie Ave.

The arresting deputy reported the man had a, "green, leafy residue," on the corners of his mouth and had dribbled marijuana down the front of his shirt.

Deputies said he admitted to having another bag of cannabis in his shoe that he could not, "eat entirely." The remaining amount of marijuana in that bag weighed 1.3 grams.

The man was preliminarily charged with obstructing justice to destroy evidence.