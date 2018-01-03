Daily radio spots to run celebrating Illinois Bicentennial

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - In celebration of the state's 200th birthday, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum is teaming with Mid-West Family Broadcasting and the Illinois State Museum to present "bicentennial minutes" in 2018.

The daily radio spots will highlight key people and dates in Illinois history. Planned topics for spots include the governor who never visited the state Capitol, the tallest man in history, a legendary gunslinger, Lincoln's election as president and the sinking of the S.S. Eastland, which killed more than 800 people.

The spots will be available to radio stations throughout the state through the Illinois Broadcasters Association.

General Manager for Mid-West Family Broadcasting in Springfield Harvey Wells said, "We are thrilled to be able to provide content that celebrates the rich history of our state."