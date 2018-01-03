Champaign Park District receives Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency award

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Park District has received the Illinois Distinguished Accredited Agency award.

It was recognized by the Illinois Association of Park Districts and the Illinois Park and Recreation Association.

The goal of the accreditation program is to improve the delivery of park and recreation services to Illinois residents and involves undergoing a voluntary evaluation process to show that state guidelines have been met.

The Champaign Park District was accredited from 2012 to 2017. It submitted for new accreditation in August 2017 that will be good for six years.