Illinois plans to offer high school equivalency alternatives

Illinois plans to offer high school equivalency alternativesPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Child left alone in suspect's escape
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an escaped fugitive left a child locked in a bathroom.
-
Police searching for Decatur murder suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect who killed a Decatur man on Christmas night.
-
Wind chill, snow factor into school closings
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois schools have steps to consider before deciding to cancel classes in the winter.
-
Family sues nursing home over death
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A family is suing a nursing home after a woman's summer death.
-
Man facing drug charges after trying to buy McDonalds with fake cash
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man accused of using fake cash to buy fast food ended up behind bars on drug charges.
-
Nursing home patient found outside, dies
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - The Champaign Police Department, Champaign County Coroner and the Illinois Department of Public Health are investigating after a patient got outside and died.
-
Water tower spill freezes fence
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The town of Chatham is dealing with a water tower spill.
-
LSA off to hot start under Saunches
DECATUR -- The LSA Lions reached new heights in 2016-17 with 24 wins under then-head coach Dave Kreps. Now with Hall of Fame baseball coach Tom Saunches taking the reigns, the Lions are primed for another eye-popping win total. LSA (12-2) features high-scoring wing Grant Karsten, a hot-shooting junior whose game has developed rapidly in his three seasons with the varsity squad. Mix in scrappy double-double machine Ezra Schaal and you have a giant-killing lineup that plays much bigger...
-
Man arrested on meth, firearm charges
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Mattoon man is behind bars after police arrested him on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon and armed violence.
-
Drug bust nets marijuana worth millions
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies seized 1,000 pounds of marijuana during a Jacksonville traffic stop.
-
Most Popular Videos
-
Police: Child left alone in suspect's escape
-
Police searching for Decatur murder suspect
-
Wind chill, snow factor into school closings
-
-
Water tower spill freezes fence
-
Man facing drug charges after trying to buy McDonalds with fake cash
-
Wind chill, snow factor into school closings
-
WAND's Top Inspirational Sports Moments of 2017
-
Nursing home patient found outside, dies
-
Dog killed, house destroyed in fire
-
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-