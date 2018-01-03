Accused child sexual predator arrested in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Following a months long investigation, a Bloomington man has been arrested and charged with predatory criminal sexual assault involving a child.

53-year-old Andre Banks is facing multiple counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Victim under 13 and multiple counts of Criminal Sexual Abuse of a Victim under 13.

The Bloomington Police Department, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and McClean County Children's Advocacy Center began investigating the alleged abuse and assault back in mid-November.

Police said they believe there could be more victims in the Bloomington-Normal area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BPD Detective Mike Burns at (309) 43402457 or by e-mailing mburns@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips cam be left by calling McClean County Crime Stoppers at (309) 828-1111.