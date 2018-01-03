Local farmers experiencing bitter cold first hand

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The bitter cold weather is blasting its way through Central Illinois.

Local farmers are experiencing the temperatures first hand. David Brown, a local Decatur farmer, says he’s used to the cold weather, but when the cold weather comes he doesn’t know what to expect.

Brown explains that just staying warm is one issue he runs into. Brown says he’s spent five to six hours outside the past few days working. Brown explains that when the temperature drops below zero a lot of his equipment doesn’t seem to work.

Brown says a lot of his equipment runs off diesel fuel. Brown explains that when diesel gets cold, it will gel up and clog the filters.

Some farmers are waiting for the temps to warm up to get back to work, however farmers with livestock can’t wait. Brown explains his cows just want fed, so he’s doing everything he can to get the job done.

Brown says many of the farms around him, including his own are having issues with water. Brown explains his well isn’t flowing the way it should.