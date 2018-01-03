Salvation Army need $58K to reach goal

Decatur, Ill (WAND) - The Salvation Army in Decatur is $58,135 short of its $470,000 fundraising goal.

The Salvation Army provides food, shelter and other services to those in need in the Decatur community. Donations are still being accepted through January. Those donations can be made with cash, credit/debit cards and checks at 229 W. Main Street, Decatur, Illinois 62523.

(Pictured: Major Wes Dalberg of the Salvation Army in Decatur.)