Police: Child left alone in suspect's escape

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an escaped fugitive left a child locked in a bathroom.

Officers tracked suspect Cierra Adams, 20, to a house at 340 N. Calhoun St. in Decatur because she was wanted on three Macon County warrants. Police say they waited to handcuff Adams because she had to care for a child. Officers had to call for an approved adult to come take custody of the child before making an arrest.

As police waited for that person, officers say Adams took the child to a bathroom and escaped from a window, leaving the child locked in the room. Officers say Adams then changed clothes at a restaurant and fled to the apartment police had on record for her. That is where police later placed her under arrest.

A sworn statement from police says Kody Long, 21, came to the Calhoun Street address while an officer waited in order to get a clothing bag that belonged to Adams. Police say the officer on the scene had on plain clothes, making him unrecognizable as an officer. Before Long realized the person was with police, officers say she admitted to knowing police were looking for Adams. Police arrested Long for aiding a fugitive.

Police have not specified details about the charges Adams faces in the three Macon County warrants.

Adams faces charges for escape and obstructing justice. Her bond is set at $10,000 in Macon County.