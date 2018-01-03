Forsyth approves TIF district

FORSYTH, Ill. (WAND)- The Forsyth Village Board approved a large tax increment finance district Tuesday in hopes of attracting new businesses and homes.

Tax increment financing allows additional property taxes generated in the district to be used for improvements that encourage new economic development and job creation. The district includes areas around U.S. Route 51, including Hickory Point Mall.

“We're looking for … what we call 'destination retail or restaurants,'” said economic development coordinator Andrew Zupkoff. “Those would be things that aren't anywhere else in Macon County that would draw people to Forsyth."

In particular, Zupkoff said the village hopes to attract a grocery store.

“Commercially, actually the number one thing is a grocery store,” Zupkoff said. “There are only a handful of parcels big enough to fit a full-service grocery store, but all of the landowners of those parcels, developers, local development community, local commercial realty community knows we want a grocery store."

The TIF district also includes land around Maroa-Forsyth Grade School. Village leaders hope to spur homebuilding on the land.