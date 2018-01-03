Police, family need help solving only unsolved murder

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): The Champaign County Sheriff's Office had one unsolved murder in 2017.

It happened a year ago, Tuesday. 21-year-old Deonta Rozier was found dead in a field.

Lenora Rozier remembers that morning. She read an article about a man who was killed overnight.

"I was thinking, maybe, you know, it was the homeless," Lenora says. "[They're] out a lot so I'm thinking, like, 'man, it's sad that a homeless person just lost their life'. I went to work and I didn't think anything of it until I got home."

At home, detectives were waiting to speak with her.

The young man killed was her brother, Deonta Rozier.

"Never in life would I have imagined something like that would happen," Lenora says. "We had so many plans to go do things, he was turning his life around, he still had so much more to live for and now, my thing is, I just want to know why."

It's the same question police are asking.

"Really, we're at a stopping point and someone out there in the public does know about this murder, does know who killed Mr. Rozier," Curt Apperson, with the Champaign County Sheriff's Office, says.

Police say the investigation hasn't stopped but that they still need more information.

"When my unit or my team, we can't solve a murder, we look at that as a failure," Apperson says. "And that's what we're supposed to do, we're supposed to solve these. I think we're definitely a point now where we need the community's help."

The sheriff's office has interviewed between 30 and 40 people. Apperson says they've probably even interviewed the killer.

"Everybody that likes him or didn't like him - we've pretty much talked to all those people," Apperson says. "I think one can conclude that most likely we talked to someone that was either involved in the shooting or did the shooting."

Police say if you know something, don't assume they know it as well. You can tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (217) 423-TIPS.