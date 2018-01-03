Interim Police Chief is no stranger to Champaign Urbana

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): The new interim police chief at the University of Illinois has officially begun work in the chief role.

Chief Matt Myrick is no stranger to Champaign Urbana. The Danville native has worked for the Rantoul and Vermillion County police departments.

He's been with UIPD for 22 years.

"All my jobs have been great - they've led me to where I am today so I can't complain about any of them, and I wouldn't complain about any of them," Myrick says. "But working at the U of I Police Department has been a great experience. I'd say it's the best kept secret in law enforcement: it's enough to keep you interested but not enough to burn you out."

Myrick takes over for retired chief Jeff Christensen, who worked for UIPD for 32 years.