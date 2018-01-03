Business Watch Look Back 2017

DECATUR, IL (WAND) - 2017 seems like a year that flew by. For small business owners their dedication and hard work paid off.

Here's a look back at some of their stories featured in the Wand News Business Watch in 2017.

IN JANUARY OF LAST YEAR I VISITED THE OFFICE OF A DECATUR TREASURE...

FORMER MAYOR AND LONGTIME PAPER PUBLISHER PAUL OSBORNE.

HE HAS KEPT THE COMMUNITY INFORMED OF EVENTS AND OPINIONS FOR DECADES WITH THE DECATUR TRIBUNE...

Paul Osborne/Decatur Tribune:"This is like a letter from home ya know this is what's happening in my hometown."

WE HOPE HE KEEPS THE COMMUNITY CONNECTION FOR YEARS TO COME.

IN FEBRUARY...I GOT MY EYES CHECKED...FOR THE RISK OF GLAUCOMA...

DOCTOR JOHN LEE HAS MADE IT HIS MISSION AND RUNS A MOBILE EYE CHECK CLINIC..

Dr. John Lee, M.D.: " I met too many people I could not help...my job is to help them but when come in very late I cannot remake the optic nerve. "

KNOWING YOUR NUMBERS IS CRITICAL..AND DON'T WAIT TO GET CHECKED.

IN MARCH...A VISIT TO A FORMER BANK BUILDING IN SHELBYVILLE...NOW A BUSINESS...MY LITTLE BIRD.

FROM APPAREL, TO HOUSEHOLD ITEMS...AND OF COURSE FOOD INCLUDING A SIGNATURE CHICKEN SALAD SANDWICH.

Karen Brueggemann/Owner:"I grew up enjoying Merchant street and I wanted to bring that merchant street feel to Main Street and I think we've accomplished that."

THE UTILITY CLOSET IS THE FORMER BANK VAULT.

APRIL BROUGHT THE SPRING FIT CHALLENGE UNTIL MAY WITH GREAT SUCCESS!

JUNE...MEANT KEEPING THE YARD IN CHECK...WITH HELP FROM UP AND RUNNIN...A PARTS AND SERVICE CENTER.

AND ONE NEW ITEM CATCHING ON...AN AUTO MOWER.

Cody Duncan/Owner:"There's a little charging station you set up with the mower and it will plug itself in and charges back up in hour and half and will mow another 8 hours they have multiple sizes.

I THINK WE ALL CAN'T WAIT FOR THOSE WARMER DAYS!

JULY...I VISITED A NEW BARBER SHOP IN SPRINGFIELD...WHERE THEY SERVE BEER!

HAIR OF THE DOG..

AUGUST TOOK ME TO A MORE THAN CENTURY OLD CHURCH IN MONTICELLO TURNED INTO A BREW PUB...MONARCH BREWING COMPANY..

Matt Miller/Co Owner:"When you look at the Monarch butterfly you can see all the colors of beer in the wings..amber, white, black, yellow and that's our state butterfly and the whole idea of transformation from a caterpillar to a beautiful butterfly."

THEY BREW THEIR OWN BEER IN THE BASEMENT...AND PAIR IT WITH A PUB STYLE MENU.

SEPTEMBER...FAIR FOOD FROM THE TORNADO TRUCK IN DECATUR.

ITALIAN BEEF SANDWICHES TO BRAG ABOUT AND HOW ABOUT SHAVED ICE FLAVORS.

Clint Brumleve:"the Blue raspberry, may favorite is the blue coconut..delicious you'll love it."

OCTOBER...A TASTE OF JAMAICA IN CHAMPAIGN AT THE CARIBBEAN GRILL.

THE REGGAE AND THE JERK SPICED FOODS HAVE PEOPLE COMING BACK.

SEAN STAND UP AT TABLE: and best of all these meals are under 10 dollars...Ya Mon!

NOVEMBER SAW ME GET KNOCKED AROUND AT THE HICKORY POINT MALL IN FORSYTH...WITH KNOCKERBALL!

AND DECEMBER WAS A TREAT WITH CHILDREN'S BOOK PRINTER AND ASSEMBLER BILL DUNN...

Bill Dunn:"It's still that thing of Mother, Father, Child getting close to that child by sitting and reading to them and especially if their name is on the book and you can show it to the child it makes it that much more special."