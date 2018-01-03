Water tower spill freezes fence

CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – The town of Chatham is dealing with a water tower spill.

Town leaders say the tower overflowed on Wednesday, causing water to spill onto fencing surrounding the tower. Chilly weather in central Illinois caused that water to freeze.

They say cold weather is responsible for the overflowing itself, as temperatures froze a sensor meant to stop too much water from coming in. The issue has forced Chatham leaders to intentionally overfill the tower to make sure it fills up completely.

Chatham leaders are continuing to investigate the issue.