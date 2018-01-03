Police urge vigilance to curb car thefts

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — As wind chills plummet, the Champaign Police Department is warning you to avoid leaving cars unattended as they warm up — even if it’s tempting in these temperatures.

“We understand that with the weather being as cold as it is, nobody wants to go out and sit in a car,” said Ofc. Clinton LeBeau. “Honestly, the only thing you can do is try to keep an eye on it.”

And losing your car isn’t the only thing you need to worry about. Exposed valuables are easy pickings when your car is on and unlocked.

“Personally, I don’t like to leave anything of value in my car,” LeBeau said. “I just think it’s good practice to take all of your valuables in the house with you.”

Champaign police said they haven’t seen an increase in car thefts or burglaries this winter, but they are warning everyone to stay vigilant.