Program seeks homes for feral cats

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur organization is looking to help cats find homes.

“Yoga 4 Cats” works to trap feral and stray cats, give them the medical treatment they need with a veterinarian, and then place them into foster homes. It’s focused on reducing the number of feral cats on the streets in Macon County.

“Decatur does not currently have any licensed cat-focused rescues, so this really helps fill a void in our community,” said group president Jeanette Skaluva.

The organization is currently looking for foster homes for these pets.

People can find out more information about “Yoga 4 Cats” and its programs by clicking here.