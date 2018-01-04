LSA off to hot start under Saunches

LSA head coach Tom Saunches has served as a head basketball, baseball and football coach in his nearly five decades in high school sports. He's in his first season with the Lions after coming over from Argenta-Oreana.

DECATUR -- The LSA Lions reached new heights in 2016-17 with 24 wins under then-head coach Dave Kreps. Now with Hall of Fame baseball coach Tom Saunches taking the reigns, the Lions are primed for another eye-popping win total.



LSA (12-2) features high-scoring wing Grant Karsten, a hot-shooting junior whose game has developed rapidly in his three seasons with the varsity squad. Mix in scrappy double-double machine Ezra Schaal and you have a giant-killing lineup that plays much bigger than Schaal's 5-foot-11 stature. The veteran squad also boasts wings Garrett Guske and Cam Walls to go with guards like junior Mike Fiala and seniors Tanner Heick and Xavier Todd.