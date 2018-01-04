Wednesday Night Highlight Zone: 1/3

No. 2 seed Tri-City/Sangamon Valley forward Aubrey Hunt and the Storm went out to a 33-0 lead against No. 7 seed Cerro Gordo-Bement on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Macon County Tournament in Warrensburg. No. 2 seed Tri-City/Sangamon Valley forward Aubrey Hunt and the Storm went out to a 33-0 lead against No. 7 seed Cerro Gordo-Bement on Wednesday night in the opening round of the Macon County Tournament in Warrensburg.

Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament Scoreboard
(1) Central A&M 57, (8) Meridian 19
(2) Tri-City/Sangamon Valley 59, (7) Cerro Gordo-Bement 59-22
(3) St. Teresa 56, (6) Warrensburg-Latham 25
(4) Maroa-Forsyth 57, (5) Argenta-Oreana 48

CCIW
Elmhurst women 69, Millikin 64 (Yanni Saddler 22 points, Emily Schultz 15 points for Big Blue, which falls to 5-8 on the season)

