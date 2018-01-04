CDC: Stay away from romaine lettuce

(WAND) – Consumers are being asked to stay away from romaine lettuce after several states have been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

According to the Center for Disease Control, they are trying to track down the exact source. The CDC said 17 cases have been reported in 13 states. Reports came from the following states, California (3), Connecticut (2), Illinois (1), Indiana (1), Michigan (1), Nebraska (1), New Hampshire (2), New York (1), Ohio (1), Pennsylvania (1), Virginia (1), Vermont (1) and Washington (1).

The illnesses started on Nov. 15 through Dec. 8.

“In the United States, state and local public health officials are interviewing sick people to determine what they ate in the week before their illness started. CDC is still collecting information to determine whether there is a food item in common among sick people, including leafy greens and romaine,” the CDC said in a statement.

It's not clear what the exact source is but the CDC said the data they have strongly suggests romaine lettuce is the source.

