New Year's Eve shooter on the run

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police are still searching for a man that shot an Urbana teenager on New Year's Eve.

A 19-year-old was injured in the shooting as he came out of his One South apartment in the 1300 block of North Lincoln Ave. around 3:40 p.m. Police said he was confronted by a man who appeared to be about 20 years old.

An investigator said the man told the teen, "Give me all of your stuff." When the victim tried to run back into his apartment, he was shot. He was hit in the arm and taken by a friend to Carle Hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooter is asked to call (217) 384-2320. You can also call Crime Stoppers at 373-8477.