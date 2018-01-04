Armed robber wanted after gas station hold up in Danville

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for an armed robber after a gas station was held up in Danville Wednesday morning.

Officers were called to the Circle K in the 600 block of S. Bowman Ave. A female clerk told them a white man standing between 6' and 6'2" and weighing around 170 lbs. came in around 6:45 a.m., pointed a handgun at her, and demanded money.

The robber was able to escape with an undisclosed amount of cash and was seen running northbound away from the gas station.

The suspect was wearing a grey jacket with a hood, a red hat, and cloth covering the bottom of his face.

If you have any information on the crime, call Danville Police at (217) 431-2250 or Vermillion County Crime Stoppers at (217) 446-TIPS.