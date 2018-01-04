Danville firefighters battle house fire in sub zero temps

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Firefighters in Danville had to battle an early morning house fire in sub zero temperatures.

Crews were called to a fire just before 7 a.m. Thursday on Warrington Ave. The temperature was -10 degrees. It took crews four and a half hours to get the fire knocked down. The house was a complete loss and a backhoe had to be used to put the fire out.

People were home at the time of the fire, but were able to escape. Two firefighters received minor, ice related injuries.

Firefighters said the street was like an ice rink, making their work difficult.

This is the fourth house fire crews have had to fight in sub zero temperatures since December 30.