Break-in at apartment complex causes burst pipes, flooding

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A break-in at a Decatur apartment complex caused pipes to freeze, burst, and flood the inside.

Police responded to the Timber Cove complex in the 1700 block of South Country Club Rd. A window was removed from an empty apartment. Pipes had burst and the inside was flooded with six inches of standing water.

DPD thinks the damage was done sometime between Dec. 28 and Tuesday when it was discovered.