Ten people escape Mattoon house fire

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Ten people are without a home after a house fire in Mattoon Thursday morning.

Mattoon firefighters responded to a home in the 1300 block of S. 14th St. around 5:30. Heavy fire was showing when they arrived.

Crews said the fire was coming from the laundry room. The cause was accidental due to combustible items resting against the gas hot water heater.

Ten people escaped the home. Three pets were rescued from inside. No injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down within two hours with help from the Charleston Fire Department and Ameren gas and electric.