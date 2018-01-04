Man and woman being sought by police for "incident" at Rural King

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man and woman connected to an incident at Rural King.

MPD is not releasing many details, other than to share images of a man and woman inside the store.

Officers said they are, "investigating a matter that occurred at Rural King in Mattoon," but will not elaborate at this time.

If you recognize either person, call the Mattoon Police Department at (217) 235-5451 or call Coles County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-345-8488.