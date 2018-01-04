Lottery urges million-dollar winner to claim prize

ILLINOIS (WAND) – Someone has won a multi-million dollar lottery prize in Illinois.

State lottery leaders say an online subscriber in the “Lotto” game has an $18,000,000 prize to claim. They say the person won the prize in a Dec. 30 drawing.

The winning ticket matched all six numbers (16-19-33-34-44-49). The Illinois Lottery wants the winner to call the player hotline at 1-800-252-1775 or go to a lottery prize center in person to claim the money. Prize centers can be found in Chicago, Des Plaines, Rockford, Springfield and Fairview Heights.

The prize has to be claimed within a year of the Dec. 30, 2017 drawing date.