Charleston man arrested for meth possession during traffic stop

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - A Charleston man is facing meth charges after police said they found drugs on him during a traffic stop.

31-year-old Caleb Hackler was arrested Monday night after he was stopped at Division St. and Madison Ave.

During the traffic stop, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle. Police said they found methamphetamine under the front passenger seat.

Hackler was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. He was transported to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.