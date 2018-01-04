Three arrested on meth charges in Charleston

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) - Three people are facing meth charges after being arrested in Charleston.

Charleston police conducted a traffic stop at 18th St. and Edgar Dr. on New Years Day just before 10 a.m.

A K-9 alerted on the vehicle, and officers said they found meth in the car.

65-year-old Larry Lang, 37-year-old Jessica Lovall, and 59-year-old Richard Smith, all of Charleston, are charged with possession of methamphetamine and obstructing justice.

A 2003 Chrysler driven by Smith was seized.