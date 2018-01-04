Za's Italian Cafe closing both locations

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Za's Italian Café has announced it will be closing both locations.

The owners said the decision to close after 13 years was made with, "heavy hearts," and they offered thanks to employees and the community.

If you have a gift card with a remaining balance, you can mail the card and your contact information to Za's at PO Box 6417, Champaign, Illinois, 61826. The cash value will be refunded.