Za's Italian Cafe closing both locations

Za's Italian Cafe closing both locationsPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Lottery urges million-dollar winner to claim prize
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Someone has won a multi-million dollar lottery prize in Illinois.
-
CDC: Stay away from romaine lettuce
(WAND) – Consumers are being asked to stay away from romaine lettuce after several states have been linked to an E. coli outbreak.
-
Police: Child left alone in suspect's escape
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an escaped fugitive left a child locked in a bathroom.
-
'Jeopardy!' releases statement about Alex Trebek injury
CULVER CITY, Calf. (WAND) - Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had to undergo surgery as a result of a fall and head injury.
-
Wind chill, snow factor into school closings
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Illinois schools have steps to consider before deciding to cancel classes in the winter.
-
Police searching for Decatur murder suspect
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A manhunt is underway for the suspect who killed a Decatur man on Christmas night.
-
Family sues nursing home over death
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A family is suing a nursing home after a woman's summer death.
-
Sears - Kmart to slam the doors on 103 stores
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Sears Holdings will close the doors on 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores across the United States in March and April.
-
Police: Footstool beating caused 'disfigurement'
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of beating someone over the head with a footstool.
Sessions terminates US policy that let legal pot flourish
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is rescinding a policy that allowed legalized marijuana to flourish in states across the country without federal intervention.
-
Most Popular Videos
Current Events
-
Agribusiness Today
Get your agribusiness report here!
-
Web Exclusives
Here at WAND we strive to bring you the latest coverage on news happening across central Illinois, and this page is a continuation of that effort.
-