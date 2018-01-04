Congress gets ready to tackle infrastructure

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – When Congress gets back to work the next major bill it may tackle is funding infrastructure projects.

President Trump indicated just before Christmas that passing an infrastructure bill will be a smoother ride than dealing with healthcare and the tax bill.

“Infrastructure is by far the easiest,” Trump stated at his desk in the Oval Office right after signing the tax measure. “People want it. Republicans and Democrats.”

Congressman Rodney Davis says the bill can help central Illinois fund a number of projects from roads and bridges to water projects and sewers. Broadband service for rural areas could also benefit.

Crafting language on a new infrastructure bill began in November. President Trump is initially seeking about $200 billion.