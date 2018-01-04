Free training offered for highway construction jobs

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Free training is being offered for those looking for jobs in the highway construction industry.

Richland Community College is offering a free course that will teach skills to help people get hired for high-paying jobs.

The 450-hour program is being offered through the Illinois Department of Transportation and Richland Community College. The goal is to increase the number of women, minorities, and disadvantaged in the highway construction industry.

Participants will learn basic construction safety and job readiness skills.

You must be 18 years or older, have a valid driver's license, and a high school diploma or GED.

To be considered for the free training you have to attend one of the following orientation sessions:

Thursday, Feb. 1 at 10 a.m. OR 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 2 at 10 a.m. OR 2 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 5 at 10 a.m. OR 2 p.m.

For more information, CLICK HERE or call Seth Brozio at (217) 875-7211, ext. 6321. The deadline to reserve your orientation space is Jan. 31.