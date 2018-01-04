Decatur police swear in 10 new officers

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Decatur Police Department force is now ten officers stronger.

DPD swore in ten new officers Thursday morning in the City Council Chambers at the Decatur Civic Center.

Seven of the new officers will attend the new Macon County Law Enforcement Training Center for 14 weeks. The other three will go right into the department's field training program, due to previous experience.

