Macon County CASA is searching for volunteers

MACON COUNTY, ILL. (WAND) - CASA says they need people to be Court Appointed Special Advocates. In 2017, CASA says that 286 children were pulled from abusive situations and put into court care. This number has risen 44% from 2016.

Julia Livingston is the Director of Development for Macon County CASA and she says, that Macon County leads the state per capita in the number of abuse and neglect of children.

CASA is needing volunteers that will be court advocates. These advocates will be going in on investigations. They will go to the school and talk with teachers and principals. The volunteer will also talk with foster parents and go on visits. Livingston says, “The volunteer will basically make sure the child best interest is being taken care of.”

CASA is putting on a free training program that will be every Tuesday for the next 6 weeks starting January 16th. Volunteers will learn ins and out of the court system and how to help the kids.

Livingston says, “These children have so many different things changing in their lives. The one constant thing that CASA can provide is a volunteer.”

Macon County CASA has more information about what CASA does for children and how to volunteer with CASA.