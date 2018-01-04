Police: Footstool beating caused 'disfigurement'

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A Decatur man is accused of beating someone over the head with a footstool.

Police say the victim was partying with three other people at a West Decatur Street address when they pushed a woman in the room in what officers called a “playful manner”, causing her to fall over. Police say Chris Lawson, 51, reacted by slamming a chair footstool into the person’s head and back repeatedly.

When the footstool attack ended, officers say another man in the room kicked Lawson in the head with his foot.

Police say the attack left the man with a 5-inch cut in his forehead, an injury officers added was severe enough to cause “disfigurement”. The person needed at least 15 staples to close the injury.

Lawson is facing aggravated battery and mob action charges. His bond is set at $10,000 in Macon County.