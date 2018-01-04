'Jeopardy!' releases statement about Alex Trebek injury

CULVER CITY, Calf. (WAND) - Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek had to undergo surgery as a result of a fall and head injury. Now, the show is releasing details about his condition.

Trebek fell in October. On Dec. 15 he was admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with complications. He was diagnosed with a subdural hematoma and had to undergo surgery to remove the hematoma on Dec. 16.

Jeopardy! reports the surgery was a success, and Trebek was released from the hospital on Dec. 18. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Trebek will return to taping Jeopardy! episodes in mid-Jan. The only change to the show;s schedule will be the College Championship. It will now air in April. The broadcast schedule will otherwise be unaffected.