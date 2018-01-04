Lt. Governor discusses state's opioid battle

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Lt. Gov. Evelyn Sanguinetti visited the Taylorville Fire Department Thursday to discuss the growing opioid overdose epidemic.

More than 2,000 people in the state died from opioid overdoses in 2016.

Sanguinetti co-chairs the Governor's Opioid Overdose Prevention and Intervention Task Force and has been touring the state to get guidance on how to implement the Illinois Opioid Action Plan.

The goal is to reduce overdose-related deaths by one-third within three years.