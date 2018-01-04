Sears - Kmart to slam the doors on 103 stores

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – Sears Holdings will close the doors on 64 Kmart and 39 Sears stores across the United States in March and April.

Three of the Kmart stores are located in Illinois. They are in West Frankfort, Mt. Vernon and Rockford. Three Sears stores in Illinois will close in Orland Park, Bourbonnais and Marion.

It’s the latest closings as the company seeks to shutter unprofitable stores.

The closures will take place in March and April. Liquidation sales start January 12th. In recent years a Sears and 2 Kmart stores were closed in Decatur. Sears is based in Illinois.