Kidnapping trial may involve expert testimony

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – The trial against accused kidnapper Brendt Christensen could involve new testimony.

The prosecution wants at least 10 experts to take the stand when Christensen, who is charged with kidnapping resulting in death in the June 9, 2017 disappearance of Chinese scholar Yingying Zhang from the University of Illinois campus, faces trial in February. The News-Gazette reports the testimony involves fingerprint analysis, forensic evidence, canine cadaver searches and other topics.

Christensen’s lawyers want to stop this evidence from appearing in court. The newspaper says they’re arguing that prosecutors didn’t give them enough materials to review. They were supposed to have access to evidence reports by a Dec. 15 deadline, but only looked at one set from a Virginia FBI laboratory. The lawyers also argue they haven’t seen any summaries of the potential testimony, which is required through the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.

The paper reports Christensen’s team saw a Dec. 14 letter from prosecution explaining that the testimony was coming.

Prosecutors are required to respond to the defense team by Jan. 9. At that point, a judge will decide if the evidence and testimony can appear in the trial.

Christensen could face the death penalty in his trial, a decision that federal leaders have to make by Feb. 1.