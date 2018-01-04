Car tips and tricks in the bitter cold

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND): It seems nothing is safe from cold weather, including this.

We all know the dreaded sound of a car not starting. It's one that many people are hearing in this bitter cold.

"The battery is the life of starting the car when it's cold," Lindsey Kreher, the owner of South Shores Auto Service, says. " If you're battery has not been checked in the last year, you should really get it checked. Cold weather, hot weather just really stress batteries."

If you battery won't charge up, it might be time to head down to the auto shop.

"I mean literally our warehouses have been running out of batteries these last three days, everybody needs a battery," Kreher says.

But if you need your car to power on right away, South Shores Auto Service has some tips for you.

"The best thing you can do to start out [is] when you first get in your car to start it, turn your key on until all your dash lights come on [but] don't try to start it," Kreher says. "Wait about 5 seconds, shut the key off, wait about a ten count and then the second time go ahead and crank it on over. Hopefully it'll fire right one."

He says the battery should be solely focused on flipping the engine.

"Try to shut off all your accessories, don't have your fan motor blowing," Kreher says. "Anything that's going to take power away from that starter... that starter needs as much power as it can to kick that motor over when it's cold."

In a last ditch effort, you can try pouring a can of coca-cola on your battery. The acidity in coke eats at corrosion on your battery and can help strengthen the connection.

"Sometimes if you do get a corrosion issue, coke will help," Kreher says.

If the car still isn't starting, it's probably time to see a mechanic.