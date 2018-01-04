USDA Secretary appoints State committee, two Central Illinois men secure spots

(WAND) – U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue today announced a few Farm Service Agency State Committee Appointees and two are from Central Illinois. State committees are selected by the Secretary and are responsible for carrying out FSA’s farm programs within delegated authorities.

The committee in Illinois is comprised of Committee Chair Jim Reed from DeLand, Martin R. Barbre of Carmi, Melanie DeSutter from Woodhull, Ron Moore of Roseville and Troy Uphoff from Findlay.

“The State Committees will help to ensure USDA is providing our farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural producers with the best customer service,” Secretary Perdue said. “They serve as a liaison between USDA and the producers in each state across the nation by keeping them informed and hearing their appeals and complaints. The committees are made up mostly of active farmers and ranchers, representing their peers and ensuring USDA’s programs are supporting the American harvest.”

State committees are appointed for a one year term which began on January 1, 2018.