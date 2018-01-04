2 dead in truck tractor crash

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Two people died in a Ford County crash on Thursday.

Police say the crash happened after 10 a.m. between a truck tractor and another vehicle. It took place at the intersection of Route 9 and Ford County 1300E.

Officers did not release any details about a cause. They also did not give names or ages of the victims in the crash.

Police are still investigating the case on Thursday night.