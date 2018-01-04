Car fire slows down interstate traffic

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State troopers say a car caught fire on an Illinois interstate.

ISP leaders say the fire started at around 8 p.m. Thursday on the westbound side of Interstate 72. Troopers say all lanes of traffic are now open after they salted the road at milepost 174.

Troopers say the driver managed to get out of the car without any injuries. They have not said what caused the car to catch fire.

Law enforcement leaders say the road could still be slick, adding drivers should continue to be cautious when moving through the area.