Champaign man chases Olympic dreams

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — Theron Sands is a dreamer.

“I admire that he’s chasing his dream and he’s given up a lot for it,” said his son, Timothy.

A superhero.

“He’s the Clark Kent of speed skating,” said friend Ryan Schriefer through a laugh.

And an inspiration.

“I think he’s proof that anybody can if they put their efforts toward it,” said sister Donna Sands Dodd.

Theron Sands trains for hours each day — after working a full-time job as an accountant at C-U Under Construction.

“He’ll talk about his muscles contracting a little bit, but he just kind of shakes it off,” Schriefer said. “[He] cranks out on the books all day and talks about what he’s got to go do at night. I’m like ‘I’m getting a cheeseburger and watching my kids.’”

“[I] just wish we had more time with him, but that’s the price he pays to chase dreams as big as that,” Timothy Sands said.

Theron Sands competed Thursday night in the Olympic speed skating trials in Milwaukee, attempting to become one of the oldest Olympians to ever compete. The 53-year-old came up just nine seconds short of realizing that dream. But to those close to him, he’ll always be a gold medal friend — and dad.

“[It’s] inspiring,” Timothy Sands said. “It motivated me to chase my engineering degree…I think he got what he wanted out of it.”