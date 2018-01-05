Warrant issued for suspect in New Year's Eve shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police say they are now looking for a suspect involved in a New Year's Eve shooting.

A warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Lavante M. Neal of Champaign. Neal is still at large and police need your help.

Police say the shooting happened in the 1300 block of Lincoln Avenue in Urbana around 3:45 p.m. When police arrived they located a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He has since been treated and released.

According to witnesses, the victim went out of an apartment and was confronted by another man. Police say the second man had a gun tried to rob the victim.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Urbana police at 217-373-TIPS.