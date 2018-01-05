Texas man who threatened the President arrested in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - A Texas man who served time in Federal prison for threatening the President of the United States was arrested in Mattoon.

50-year-old Marion Rush, Jr. was arrested at the PADS shelter in the 2000 block of Broadway Thursday evening.

He was wanted on a U.S. Marshal's Service warrant out of Lubbock, Texas for violating the terms of his supervised release.

Rush was originally sentenced to 37 months in Federal Prison for threatening the President and aiding and abetting.

He was taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center and held without bond, pending his release to the Marshal's service and return to Lubbock, Texas.