Chicago trio arrested for using fake money in Mattoon

MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - Three people from Chicago were arrested in Mattoon and accused of using fake cash at local businesses.

26-year-old Jamont Jackson, 27-year-old Nyere Almore, Jr., and 27-year-old Demetrius Mattox are all facing charges of forgery.

Police arrested the three Thursday as they left the Walgreens in the 200 block of S. Logan.

Officers said they traveled from Chicago to Mattoon with the intent to use counterfeit money at various businesses to purchase goods and receive real cash in change.

All three were taken to the Coles County Safety and Detention Center.