Volunteer firefighters battle Watseka bar fire

WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) – Firefighters in Watseka spent several hours on scene of a bar fire on Friday.

Officials were called out at 3 a.m. for a fire at Shorty’s Bar on East Walnut.

The fire was under control shortly before noon. However, firefighters were still putting out hotspots.

Extreme cold made battling the fire more challenging, according to the fire chief.

According to the chief, when they arrived on scene the building was completely engulfed in flames and smoke. Because of the fire, firefighters could not enter the building.

Over 15 departments responded to the fire to help battle the blaze.

Luckily no one was inside when the fire started. No injuries were reported.

All of the firefighters who worked on the fire were volunteers. The fire chief said the community also pulled together to bring food, coffee and water to those working.

The building has been ruled a total loss.