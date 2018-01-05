Man busted with meth in sheriff's department parking lot

ALEDO, Ill. (WAND) - Deputies did not have to go far to bust an Illinois man with methamphetamine.

26-year-old Jakobe Benson was arrested after the Mercer County Sheriff's Department received a call of a reckless driver and found his car in their parking lot.

Deputies said Benson decided to stop into the sheriff's department to retrieve something he left there. "We look out, and there's the vehicle we've been looking for," Sheriff Dave Staley said. Instead, a K-9 unit alerted on his vehicle.

Staley said, "We can search anybody's vehicle in the parking lot based on the safety and security of this building."

Inside the car, deputies said they found three different types of meth. "There was Mexican ice, some dirty meth, and there was some in a liquid form," Staley said.

Benson was charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe.

"You can't ignore it when it walks through the door," Staley said.