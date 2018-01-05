Overdue library fines paid off for almost 170 children

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - (WAND) Library fines for 169 children were paid off at the Lincoln Library.

Donors gave more than $6,700 over the holiday season to help pay off overdue books and other materials.

The library reached its goal on December 27, three days before a display advertising the initiative was set to come down. A mystery donor who wanted to remain anonymous paid off the rest of the accounts to help the library hit its goal. Another person donated $500.

The library was able to send letters to children whose accounts were unblocked, telling them they could access the library once again.

Most of the blocked accounts were from when the library was still charging for overdue juvenile material. Before July, all overdue books incurred a 25 cents per day fine. DVD fines were 50 cents.

Now, the library only charges fines on overdue adult materials or for damaged or unreturned items.

If an account has fines over $10, it is blocked.