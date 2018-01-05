2017 sixth warmest year on record for Illinois

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - It may be cold now, but last year was the sixth warmest year on record for the state of Illinois.

The average temperature for 2017 was 54.3 degrees, two degrees above normal.

That information is from Illinois State Climatologist Jim Angel. Angel reports that eight months last year had above-normal temperatures, and we had the warmest February on record with a statewide average of 41 degrees. That is ten degrees above normal.

Average precipitation for the state went down last year to 37.65 inches, 2.3 inches below normal.