Bees, honey in danger during cold months

(WAND) – The winter can be a dangerous season for bees.

Beekeepers in central Illinois are doing everything they can to protect their bees from harm in the region’s coldest months. The insects often struggle to stay warm enough to survive, with bees often clustering together in hives.

Those clusters have to stay at 80 degrees for the bees to stay safe. It’s a challenge that could threaten the honey supply for farmers.

“If they get too cold, they can die,” said beekeeper Pamela Smith. “If the cluster gets too small or too many die off, then that becomes a problem.”

WAND-TV agriculture correspondent David Brown says farmers sometimes fight the problem by insulating hives, while other farmers will let bees try to stay warm naturally.

Bees don’t harvest honey during the winter months in order to make sure they have something to eat.